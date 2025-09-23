A Time Capsule of Rock and Roll: South Coast Repertory’s Electrifying ‘Million Dollar Quartet’

By Zoe Luczaj | NB Indy Arts Columnist

Imagine four famous rock and roll pioneers all jamming in the same recording studio at the same time. Now imagine that very session materializing before your eyes—and ears.

South Coast Repertory’s new production of “Million Dollar Quartet” is a vibrant musical time capsule that brings audiences back to December 4, 1956, inside Sun Records Studio, where Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis collided for an infamous jam session that would leave an indelible mark on music.

An evening frothing with energy, bottling the spirit of rock and roll in its infancy, it was impossible to stay seated. Audiences found themselves clapping, swaying, and nearly dancing in the aisles to the immortal sound of the four famous musicians.

Jerry Lee Lewis, played with boundless energy by JP Coletta, pounds the piano with such force and flair that it almost becomes a supporting character on stage. Each actor and instrument feels inseparable, as if the songs are being spun in real time rather than recreated.

The production isn’t afraid to play the hits. Every chart-topper is realized with passion, from Perkins’ driving guitar riffs to Presley’s crooning charm. The very studio is reincarnated through the intimate staging and production, inviting you to watch the musicians in an almost voyeuristic setting; close enough to catch every grin, gesture, and rivalrous remark, immersing the audience in the magic and music of that historic evening.

But “Million Dollar Quartet” is more than just a concert. It’s a story about artists on the cusp of superstardom, each dealing with societal pressure, personal struggles, and the ever-shifting ideals of the music business. The book, penned by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, balances heartfelt storytelling with period-accurate dialogue and decorum. Costumes and attentive production design anchor the show firmly in the 1950s, while the spirited ensemble embodies the four legends with uncanny accuracy.

Rustin Cole Sailors channels Elvis with cool charisma, while Chris Marsh Clark evokes Cash’s deep-voiced gravitas, an effective foil to Elvis boyish charm. Armando Gutierrez and JP Colletta round out the troupe with their soulful renditions of Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis respectively. Under the confident direction of James Moye, the cast effectively resurrects the titular quartet, serving as a reminder of their music’s efficacy 70 years later.

As SCR Artistic Director David Ivers notes, the story celebrates “the power of shared joy” and the “importance of connectivity and the artist’s offering of vulnerability to inspire each other.” At a moment when audiences crave connection, “Million Dollar Quartet” delivers pure, riotous fun while honoring a night that revolutionized rock and roll.

Originally slated to close sooner, Million Dollar Quartet has been extended due to popular demand through Oct. 19 at South Coast Repertory’s Segerstrom Stage in Costa Mesa.

Visit www.SCR.org for tickets.