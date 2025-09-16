Sgt. Pepperoni’s in Newport Beach Partners with CHOC for Annual Lego Drive

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store at 2300 S.E. Bristol St. in Newport Beach has a long history of giving back to the community. In fact, their motto is Spreading Love for a Cause.

Local organizations can host a fundraiser at Sgt. Pepperoni’s with 20 percent of net sales from dine-in, take-out, or delivery go directly to your organization. This is perfect for non-profits, schools, sports teams, or clubs seeking funds.

As the folks behind Sgt. Pepperoni’s says, “Bring the community together, forge connections, and savor the Peace, Love, and Pizza.”

Every September, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza steps up their fundraising component by partnering with Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) to raise funds and gather LEGO sets for the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Department during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout the entire month of September, all proceeds from the Pizza Of The Month, as well as all dessert sales at Sgt. Pepperoni’s four Orange County locations, will go directly to CHOC’s child life department. The department strives to normalize the hospital environment for patients and families by making things like medical equipment and procedures feel less strange or foreign.

In addition to ordering menu items, the community is invited to contribute by bringing in new LEGO sets to any Sgt. Pepperoni’s location. These donations will be delivered to CHOC.

By the way, the Pizza of the Month for September is The Pancetta Pie, a masterpiece of simplicity and flavor. It has a base of melty mozzarella layered with crisp pancetta and sweet, roasted grape tomatoes, then topped with shaved Parmesan for a salty, nutty bite. A drizzle of balsamic glaze and a sprinkle of fresh basil finish it off.

As part of this year’s efforts, Sgt. Pepperoni’s and its team members had the opportunity to go to CHOC to serve families, patients, and hospital staff with Sgt. Pepperoni’s food (and love) on September 10. The team hosted pizza nights in two locations—the oncology floor and outpatient infusion center.

“Everyone loves pizza night at the hospital!” said Sara Nothhelfer, Director of Philanthropy, at CHOC. Jeff Roberts, co-owner and CEO of Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, added, “Our team gets to serve firsthand the young people we are supporting, which makes this mission even more meaningful.”

“Sgt. Pepperoni’s is a family-owned, community-centered restaurant group. Giving back has always been central to who we are. Our mission is service to others,” added Roberts. “It has been such a privilege partnering with CHOC over the years, and our continued support of the child life department reflects our deep commitment to serving the families and the children in our community who mean so much to us and continue to inspire us every day.”

Sgt. Pepperoni’s has established an ambitious target for this year’s campaign, hoping to exceed last year’s contributions by raising more than $100,000 and gathering hundreds of LEGO sets. Community involvement is essential to achieving this objective, and there are numerous ways to participate, whether through dining, attending a LEGO Fest Party on Sept. 17 (all revenue from all four Sgt. Pepperoni’s stores in Newport Beach, Irvine, Aliso Viejo and Rancho Santa Margarita that day will be donated to CHOC), or simply donating a LEGO set.

Sgt. Pepperoni’s is also inviting local businesses and individuals to step up as matching donors, helping to amplify the community’s impact.

Christy Camp, Child Life Manager at CHOC, noted that Sgt. Pepperoni’s LEGO Drive at CHOC is an important reminder that healing needs more than medicine.

“Children need play, creativity, and joy,” she said. “Sgt. Pepperoni’s has been a vital partner in ensuring that the developmental and emotional needs of our patients are being met. We are so thankful for their continued support!”

According to Roberts, Sgt. Pepperoni’s has already donated $250,000 to CHOC over the past 13 years.

“Plus all the new LEGO kits that were either donated or we bought ourselves,” said Roberts. “We’re a small hospitality group that has done great things, small but mighty.”

Visit www.SgtPepps.com to learn more.