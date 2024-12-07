5th Annual Rosé on the Bay Serves Up $54K for KidWorks

Share this:

Thanks to the generosity and compassion of a group of more than 150 remarkable women who gathered recently at the Newport Beach bayfront home of Natalie and Todd Pickup, the 5th Annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser raised over $54,000 in support of the nonprofit organization KidWorks. This year’s donations more than doubled last year’s fundraiser.

The evening showcased delicious food and rosé wine courtesy of Zotovich Vineyards and Winery (zotovichvineyards.com) served amid inspiring views of scenic Newport Harbor.

The Rosé on the Bay committee included Newport Beach residents Amanda Zimmerman, who is the committee chair, along with Kyle Team, Ellen Small, Heidi Mendoza, Jennifer Martin, Arlene Silvers, Sandy DeYoung, Ellen Wheeler, and Share Kline, along with Costa Mesa resident Melissa Marshall.

Kim Bibb, luxury property specialist, was the presenting sponsor of the event. Platinum sponsors were KidWorks Board member Kyle Team and Sue Willett.

From preschool to university, KidWorks provides students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career.

For more than 10 years, 100 percent of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

For more information about KidWorks, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.