Lido House in Newport Beach Certified in Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Hotels Program

Lido House, an Autograph Collection hotel, has obtain its certification into the Surfrider Foundation’s newly launched Ocean Friendly Hotels program.

This recognition highlights the hotel’s ongoing efforts to implement environmentally conscious practices that protect and preserve the coastal environment. Lido House’s signature restaurant, The Mayor’s Table, has also been certified as an ocean-friendly restaurant through Surfrider Foundation.

The Ocean Friendly Hotels program, developed by the Surfrider Foundation, works to promote sustainability within the hospitality industry by encouraging hotels to adopt practices that help reduce waste, conserve water, and protect local marine ecosystems. As part of this program, Lido House is committed to several key initiatives, including eliminating single-use plastics, replacing plastic water bottles in guest rooms with glass bottles, reducing water consumption, adding refill stations on each floor, and ensuring that waste is responsibly managed and diverted from landfills.

“We are honored to join the Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Hotels program and be recognized for our dedication to preserving the beautiful coastal environment of Newport Beach,” said André Brose, General Manager of Lido House. “Sustainability has always been a core value at Lido House, and through this partnership, we are excited to take our commitment to the next level by supporting initiatives that protect our oceans for future generations.”

The Ocean Friendly Hotels program requires hotels to meet various criteria related to ocean protection, including the elimination of single-use plastics such as straws and bottles, water-saving practices to conserve local water resources, and responsible waste management to reduce landfill impact.

“Ingrained in the Surfrider Foundation Mission is to raise awareness around the issues that impact our Ocean and coastlines, particularly the plastic pollution crisis. Having an iconic coastal hotel like Lido House become OFH certified not only raises the awareness bar, but it also sends a message to the local community that behavior change is critical to scalable mitigation of the issues plaguing our local marine environment,” said John Wadsworth, Co-Chair, North Orange County Chapter, Surfrider Foundation. “My hope is with Lido House taking the lead, other businesses follow and the collective impact breeds a more sustainable future for the City of Newport Beach.”

As a member of Surfrider’s Ocean Friendly Hotel program, Lido House continues to elevate its sustainability initiatives, offering guests a unique opportunity to experience eco-conscious luxury while supporting the protection of the world’s oceans. In addition to being a certified Ocean Friendly Hotel by the Surfrider Foundation, Lido House holds a 4 Green Keys accreditation for its comprehensive environmental practices. The hotel’s commitment extends beyond its walls with participation in Clean the World, a global initiative that recycles hotel soap and amenities for those in need.

