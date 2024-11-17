A Market Opens Pop-up Café at Lido Theater

Share this:

The Lido Theater reopened last month after a five-year renovation project that was prolonged by the pandemic.

In addition to a new state-of-the-art digital projection and sound system, the theater now boasts new seating, lighting, and carpet reminiscent of Hollywood’s Golden era. The original box office, marquee, movie poster cases, lobby, and concession stand have been restored.

Now comes one more notable new addition: a pop-up café, courtesy of A Market, which is part of the River Jetty Restaurant Group (operators of A Restaurant) which has been named as the new operator of The Lido Theater.

Every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Lido Theater pop-up café takes over the concession stand in the theater’s lobby to offer breakfast and lunch favorites from A Market. Café guests are invited to watch a complimentary movie in the theater or enjoy their meal at a table on the patio under the marquee.

The menu features assorted fresh-baked goods and made-to-order sandwiches as well as grab-and-go favorites.

Breakfast items include a Breakfast Sandwich with white American cheese and fried pastured eggs on Texas toast, while the lunch menu features a classic Grilled Cheese sandwich, a Turkey Melt, Egg Salad Sandwich, and Big City Red Hot Dog.

Ampong the grab-and-go items are Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, and A Market Granola Parfait.

Parking for The Lido Theater is located in the Via Lido Plaza parking lot off of Finley Avenue. For more information, visit https://www.thelidotheater.com.