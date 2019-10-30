Abandoned Vessel Auction Planned

Share this:

On Wednesday, at 10 a.m., the city of Newport Beach will hold another abandoned vessel auction, officials announced recently.

Vessels scheduled to be auction include: 34-foot sailboat – CF 4378 EG; 14-foot Lido – CF 9804 GS; 27-foot blue sailboat – CF 4595 ER; 14-foot, 8-inch Bayliner with outbound – CF 3417 JR; 13-foot, 3-inch Janus sailboat – CF 4854 EY; 12 kayaks (single and doubles); three dinghies; and one sabot.

The Harbor Department must retain the CF registered vessels following the auction for a 10-day redemption period before vessels are released to the successful bidder.

At the same time and location, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Harbor Patrol will auction five vessels.

Viewing will open at 9 a.m. at Marina Park Sailing Center, at 1600 W. Balboa Blvd., on the Balboa Peninsula.

Vessels are sold as is and where is. Minimum bid varies with each vessel. Payment is cash only immediately after the auction. Held vessels must be picked up Nov. 10 by 5 p.m.

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov