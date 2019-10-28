Officials Share August Airport Statistics

Share this:

Airline passenger traffic at John Wayne Airport decreased in August as compared with August 2018, JWA officials reported in an Oct. 9 press release.

In August, the Airport served 942,541 passengers, a decrease of 4.9 percent when compared with the same month last year that had passenger traffic count of 991,112.

Of those passenger totals, 10,664 were international travelers in August of this year. Last August, there were nearly double international passengers at 21,000.

Commercial aircraft operations decreased 6.1 percent and commuter aircraft operations increased 128 percent when compared with August 2018 levels, according to the John Wayne Airport officials.

Total aircraft operations decreased in August 2019 as compared with the same month in 2018. This year in August, there were 29,921 total aircraft operations (take-offs and landings), a 2.3 percent decrease compared to 30,621 total aircraft operations in August 2018.

Total aircraft operations for international travelers was 89 this year and 186 in the same month last year, according to the JWA statistics. A decrease of 52.2 percent.

General aviation activity, which accounted for 71.9 percent of the total aircraft operations during August 2019, decreased 2.5 percent when compared with August 2018.

This year’s GA activity totaled 21,520, while compared to last year of 22,083, according to the JWA stats.

The year-to-date numbers for general aviation activities is also lower, according to the JWA report. In 2019 so far, there has been 141,981, whereas this time last year it had totaled 148,585 in GA activity. This is an overall decrease of 4.4 percent.

The top three airlines in August based on passenger count were Southwest Airlines (288,402), American Airlines (162,193) and United Airlines (154,863).

For more information, visit ocair.com