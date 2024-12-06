ABT’s Spectacular ‘The Nutcracker’ Returns to Segerstrom Center December 12 – 22

Share this:

Holiday traditions abound this time of year. One of the most popular of those is the belove ballet “The Nutcracker,” which is performed by ballet companies throughout the country.

Orange County is fortunate that Segerstrom Center for the Arts has developed a partnership with American Ballet Theatre so the renowned company can again bring their captivating production of “The Nutcracker” to Segerstrom Hall with 13 performances from December 12 through 22.

This year marks the ninth season that the Center has presented ABT’s “The Nutcracker,” featuring ABT’s international all-star cast under ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe, who was appointed in 2022.

Co-presented by the Center and American Ballet Theatre with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, “The Nutcracker” is the beloved holiday story based on “The Nutcracker and the King of Mice” written by E.T.A. Hoffmann and set to Peter Ilyitch Tchaikovsky’s magical score, which is performed performed live by Pacific Symphony.

This production, with choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, scenery and costumes by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (Disney’s The Lion King), and lighting by Tony Award winner Jennifer Tipton, received its World Premiere in 2010.

Casting for “The Nutcracker”

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe has released principal casting which will include Hee Seo as Clara, the Princess, and Cory Stearns as The Nutcracker Prince on Opening Night, Thursday, December 12.

ABT Principal Dancer Chloe Misseldine will debut as Clara at the evening performance on Saturday, December 14. Of Misseldine, The New York Times said that in “Swan Lake” this summer she gave “an extraordinary performance of the kind that reminds us how rare it is for a dancer to have not only access to strength and delicacy, but also the ability to weave them together in real time.”

The principal casting for the Nutcracker:

Thursday, December 12 at 7 p.m. Hee Seo, Cory Stearns

Friday, December 13 at 7 p.m. Christine Shevchenko, Thomas Forster

Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside

Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. Chloe Misseldine*, Aran Bell

Sunday, December 15 at 12:30 p.m. Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

Sunday, December 15 at 5:30 p.m. Hee Seo, Cory Stearns

Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m. Devon Teuscher, Thomas Forster

Thursday, December 19 at 7 p.m. Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Friday, December 20 at 7 p.m. Cassandra Trenary, Calvin Royal III

Saturday, December 21 at 2 p.m. Sun Mi Park, Cory Stearns

Saturday, December 21 at 7 p.m. Devon Teuscher, Thomas Forster

Sunday, December 22 at 11:30 a.m. Skylar Brandt, Herman Cornejo

Sunday, December 22 at 4:30 p.m. Catherine Hurlin, Aran Bell

Local Dancers in “The Nutcracker”

The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at the Center, headed by artistic director Susan Brooker and associate director Sarah Jones and joined this year by newly appointed faculty member and former ABT corps de ballet dancer Eric Tamm, offers students unrivaled performing opportunities, master classes, lectures by visiting artists, and the highest quality of classical ballet training through the American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum.

This year, 44 students are featured in ABT’s production of “The Nutcracker.” Auditions took place in August, with rehearsals continuing through early December. Once the company arrives, the children will be integrated into daily rehearsals both on stage and in the studio.

Six ballet students from Newport Beach are in “The Nutcracker” performances: Ella Grossi, Tatum Kerekes, Olivia Kone, Celestine Pieter, Lena Witter, and Bella Mirza.

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” start at $32.77 and are available for purchase online at scfta.org or by calling (714) 556-2787.

A limited number of exclusive Sweet Seats are available for all performances of “The Nutcracker.” Along with prime Orchestra seating, this ticket also comes with a Segerstrom Center keepsake ornament, “The Nutcracker” collectible poster, and a holiday cookie – all in a Segerstrom Center tote bag.