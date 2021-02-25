Alexander Kim Appointed AD 74 District Director

Share this:

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris has hired Alexander Kim as her new District Director. In this role, Alexander will serve as a community liaison based out of the Assemblywoman’s Irvine office for the cities of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alexander Kim to our team! His breadth of knowledge and experience, in addition to his extensive network throughout Orange County will serve our office and our entire community immensely,” said Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Laguna Beach).

With over 20 years of experience, Alexander has represented local and state elected officials, worked in the private sector, and serves on several business and community organizations in Orange County. He is a graduate of Ocean View High School in Huntington Beach, obtained his B.S. in Biological Sciences/Minor in Political Science at U.C. Irvine, served a Fellowship in Social Work at the University of Southern California, and earned a MBA from Pepperdine University.

In 2001, Alexander’s public service commenced in the Office of the City of Los Angeles Mayor James Hahn as Central Area Director & Economic Development Representative for Hollywood/Downtown and he was later appointed by California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2004 as Deputy Director and Community Liaison for the counties of Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Orange.

He served in this role until 2011, when he entered into the private sector at SoCalGas in 2011-2015 as Public Affairs Manager for West Orange County & later as Community Affairs Manager covering central California to San Diego County line.

For the last decade, he has been dedicated to healthcare policy and was appointed by both Governor Schwarzenegger and Governor Brown on three State Commissions including the Board of Optometry, Naturopathic Medicine Committee and the Board of Behavioral Science.

His most recent public service role was as Senior Advisor of the City of Los Angeles to Councilmember David Ryu, 4th District. In this role, he served more than 300,000 residents before returning back to the City of Newport Beach as a private consultant with the mission of connecting government, business and nonprofits in the Orange County region.