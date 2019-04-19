Alzheimer’s Orange County Raises $440,000 at 20th Annual Gala

Alzheimer’s Orange County is one of those organizations that you often don’t hear about until you need them. In Orange County, more than 84,000 people are affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. They need Alzheimer’s Orange County, which began as an independent nonprofit organization in 1982, became a chapter of a national association in 1984, and in December 2015 became an independent nonprofit again with all fundraising going toward care, support and research in Orange County.

On Saturday, March 23, nearly 350 people gathered at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum hotel to dine, dance, and donate funds to support the work of Alzheimer’s Orange Count.

The gala was themed “100% Local” and produced by Elite OC Productions. It celebrated the organization’s history in the community and highlighted the fact that 100 percent of the funds raised stay local.

The event started with a cocktail hour outside in the courtyard, where bar sponsor PAU Maui Vodka served mixed drinks using freshly squeezed orange juice from locally grown oranges. Guests mingled while bidding on silent auction items and sampling high-end whiskey at a special tasting bar.

Once the ballroom doors opened, guests proceeded into a rustic farm-chic setting, complete with ranunculus and roses, and towering orange trees as centerpieces.

A group of young performers from the South County Performing Arts Center entertained the crowd with song and dance numbers as guests dined on a delicious three-course dinner.

During the program, Alzheimer’s OC honored five individuals and/or institutions who have demonstrated ardent support and commitment to the organization throughout the years.

The Philanthropy Partner Honoree was Judy Binder of Newport Beach. In a video, Binder talked about her mother, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when she was 84. It was a life-changing event for Binder, who discovered Alzheimer’s OC and began helping them in 2013. Binder is passionate about advocating for Alzheimer’s OC and educating others on the services available that helped her during her caregiving journey. Her family’s generous contributions help drive the organization’s education program.

Other honorees included Community Partner Honoree: Segerstrom Center for the Arts; Volunteer Partner Honoree: Lawrence Hartley; Corporate Partner Honoree: Monarch HealthCare; Legacy Partner Honoree: Lew Webb (1934-2017).

The gala was chaired by Lia Iacocca Assad, Leriza Panem-Bacchus, Catherine Beaumont, Maria Dumatol, Jacqueline DuPont-Carlson, PhD, Alison Hahn, Nelly Harris, Diane Mondini, Debi Pavlik, Alaina Stamos, and Mary Phillips.

Lead sponsors included Lia and Victor Assad/The Iacocca Family Foundation and the Pavlik Family.

For more information, visit alzoc.org.