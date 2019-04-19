Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hazardous Materials Spill at Local School

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Crews work to clean up a hazardous materials spill at Sage Hill School on Monday.
— Photo courtesy NBFD ©

Newport Beach Fire Department firefighters responded to a hazardous materials spill at a local high school this week, authorities reported in a press release.

NBFD, along with a few other local agencies, responded to the call at Sage Hill School on Monday at 9:40 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were notified of a mercury spill inside the science area of the school,” the statement reads. “First in crews isolated the incident and denied entry.”

The Orange County Health Hazardous Materials team mitigated the spill by removing the hazard, officials reported.

Students and school staff were evacuated for their safety. No injuries were reported.

Orange County Fire Authority and Huntington Beach Fire Department also responded.

Fire department officials used the message to remind residents to review Material Safety Data Sheets prior to operating in or near areas with hazardous materials.

Crews work to clean up a hazardous materials spill at Sage Hill School on Monday.
— Photo courtesy NBFD ©

About the Author

Related Posts

0

A Day in the Life of the Harbormaster Team

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
0

Officials Speak Up About Changes to Organic Waste Collection

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
Newport Beach Police Department
0

Residents Receive Scam Calls of Police Officer Impersonator

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By
0

City Investigating Unauthorized Buck Gully Trail

Posted On 19 Apr 2019
, By

Leave a Reply





Join the Local's List






Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Newport Beach Independent Newspaper | All Rights Reserved.