Hazardous Materials Spill at Local School

Newport Beach Fire Department firefighters responded to a hazardous materials spill at a local high school this week, authorities reported in a press release.

NBFD, along with a few other local agencies, responded to the call at Sage Hill School on Monday at 9:40 a.m.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were notified of a mercury spill inside the science area of the school,” the statement reads. “First in crews isolated the incident and denied entry.”

The Orange County Health Hazardous Materials team mitigated the spill by removing the hazard, officials reported.

Students and school staff were evacuated for their safety. No injuries were reported.

Orange County Fire Authority and Huntington Beach Fire Department also responded.

Fire department officials used the message to remind residents to review Material Safety Data Sheets prior to operating in or near areas with hazardous materials.