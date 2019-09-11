American Legion Hosts 9/11 Remembrance Event

Share this:

The Sons of the American Legion Post 291 will host a 9/11 remembrance event today at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 211 15th St., on the Balboa Peninsula.

“How befitting, as we honor our country and all the brave men and women who dealt with this devastating event,” to hold an event at Veterans Memorial Park, officials wrote in a press release. “It is forever etched in our memories and a part of our American history.”

The event will start at 3 p.m. and include short speech by dignitaries and local first responders in the community. Bagpipers and the American Legion honor guard will lead the honoring of our first responders and those who assisted.

This family friendly event will run until 7 p.m. at the park, which is adjacent to the American Legion building. It is free and guests are encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs for an enjoyable afternoon.

“So Petty Band,” a Tom Petty cover band, will be playing music. There will be numerous food trucks, including: Sugar and Spice (with dipped bananas, frozen cheesecakes and Balboa Bars), a coffee truck, taco truck, and a hamburger and hot dog cart.

There will also be vendor booths with information and valuable resources including: Red Cross, Suicide Prevention, T-Mobile with offers for first responders and veterans, Humana, and a specialty t-shirt booth.

Funds raised will benefit local veterans.

For more information, visit al291.com