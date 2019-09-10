Eden Fertility Clinic Opens

Share this:

Eden Centers for Advanced Fertility opened a 20,000-square-foot clinic, IVF lab and surgery center in Newport Beach last week, officials announced in a press release shared on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art fertility practice is located at 20360 SW Birch St., within the Newport Heights Medical Campus. This center is one of several on the west coast in which Eden will serve both domestic as well as international patients and families seeking fertility medicine, officials wrote.

“No expense has been spared to create the largest and most advanced IVF laboratory in California,” Eden Centers CEO T.J McGinley commented in the prepared statement.

Dr. Vitaly Kushnir, a board-certified OB/GYN and reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist, will head up the new location in Newport Beach.

“It is important to offer the most cutting edge, advanced reproductive technologies by leading reproductive experts, while creating a warm and intimate atmosphere for our patients,” Kushnir said in the message. “Eden is a place where patients feel comfortable and are encouraged to ask questions, and establish a rapport with their doctor and staff on a very individual and personal level.”

Dr. Samuel Kim, an award-winning reproductive specialist who has authored a number of books on the topic, will also practice at the office.

Michael Dettling, principal with commercial real estate firm, Avison Young, is tasked with identifying strategic new locations for Eden throughout Southern California. Eden’s satellite office in Fullerton opened recently to service North Orange County residents.

“This flagship location in Newport Beach is ideally located near John Wayne Airport and LAX and with easy freeway access for the convenience of both domestic and international patients,” Dettling explained.

Founded in 2018, Eden Centers for Advanced Fertility provides one of the largest single points of advanced fertility treatment on the west coast, according to officials.

“Together with our second clinic location in Fullerton, Eden is committed to providing patients the most advanced treatment options to achieve the highest pregnancy rates,” officials wrote in the statement. “Eden is the future of fertility.”

For more information, visit edenfertilitycenters.com or call (855) 566-1616.