An Ultimate Cheesy Start to 2020

Share this:

Say “Cheese!”

Now say “yes please,” because SideDoor in Corona del Mar is presenting another of the restaurant’s popular Ultimate Cheese & Charcuterie parties on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. There’s also a special Cheese Education Class prior to the main party from 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Several years ago, SideDoor started a monthly series to highlight unique creameries. One evening each month, the restaurant highlights a small batch cheesemaker and its specialty cheeses. Then, twice a year the series culminates with the ultimate celebration of fromage that features cheese from the previous five cheesemakers.

The Ultimate Cheese party on January 15 showcases Haystack Creamery from Colorado, Boutique creameries from Sonoma County, Kenny’s Farmhouse Cheese from Kentucky, River’s Edge Chevrè from Oregon, and Cowgirl Creamery from California.

I have attended the Ultimate Cheese & Charcuterie party in the past, and it is a cheese-lovers dream. A huge display of boutique cheeses is matched by a mountain of breads of various sizes and textures, alongside exotic charcuterie not normally found on your typical meat board.

Prior to the main event, SideDoor’s official certified cheesemonger, Tracy Nelson, holds a Cheese Education Class. Attendees can learn about the types and styles of cheese, as well as the aging techniques and the process of creating each of the highlighted cheeses. Best of all, you can experience the perfect cheese and beverage pairings during this class. I took this class last year and learned details about the intricacies of making cheese.

Tracy will also be on hand during the Ultimate party to educate guests on the various cheeses presented and to recommend the perfect pairings.

The event takes place on the patio and in the greenhouse of Five Crowns, adjacent to SideDoor.

Cost for the Cheese Education Class is $25 per person, and includes five cheeses and five beverage pairings.

Cost for the Ultimate Cheese & Charcuterie Party is $75 per person, and includes one complimentary glass of bubbles, tax and gratuity.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit lawrysonline.com/sidedoor-corona-del-mar/happenings.