Salt and Straw Newport Beach Launches New Flavors for Summer

If you have not treated yourself to the luscious flavors of Salt and Straw ice cream, this is a perfect time to find out why people line up out the door to get a scoop of pure decadent bliss.

Salt and Straw has just launched their new Summer Pie Series, available in scoop shops throughout Southern California including the shop at 2001 Westcliff Dr. in Newport Beach, a few doors down from Olea Restaurant.

Salt and Straw co-founder and head ice cream innovator Tyler Malek developed a series of five flavors inspired by the classic summer dessert and the Pacific Northwest’s best seasonal produce, ranging from vine-ripened tomatoes or rhubarb jam to mouth-puckering lemons and sour cherries.

The new flavors include:

Wild-Foraged Berry Slab Pie: Wildberry pie filling with bits of double-baked pie crust folded into salted vanilla ice cream.

Wildberry pie filling with bits of double-baked pie crust folded into salted vanilla ice cream. Rhubarb Crumble with Toasted Anise: Rhubarb jam is streaked through vanilla ice cream and topped with a toasted anise crumble.

Rhubarb jam is streaked through vanilla ice cream and topped with a toasted anise crumble. Wildflower Honey and Lemon Chess Pie: Pops of lemon chess pie folded into creamy cultured frozen yogurt, sweetened with wildflower honey and finished with a drizzle of housemade lemon curd.

Pops of lemon chess pie folded into creamy cultured frozen yogurt, sweetened with wildflower honey and finished with a drizzle of housemade lemon curd. Gruyere and Tomato Custard Tart: A savory gruyère cheese & tomato jam is baked into a buttery, flaky pie crust, diced into bite-sized morsels and tossed into a salt & pepper custard ice cream.

A savory gruyère cheese & tomato jam is baked into a buttery, flaky pie crust, diced into bite-sized morsels and tossed into a salt & pepper custard ice cream. Coconut Cherry Pie with Almond Crust (v): Sour cherry pie filling and shortbread almond crust folded into a lush coconut cream.

Visit salt and Straw at https://saltandstraw.com for more information on these and other flavors. And in case you get a late-night craving for ice cream, Salt and Straw is open late.