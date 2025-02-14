Angels Among Us Foundation Hosts Charity Golf Tournament at Pelican Hill April 10 to Prevent Elephant Extinction

As African elephants face mounting threats to their survival, Angels Among Us Foundation and Over and Above Africa have partnered to present “18 For The Elephants,” a charity golf tournament at Pelican Hill Golf Club on April 10, 2025.

The event exemplifies how Southern California’s conservation leadership can strengthen vital grassroots programs protecting these endangered gentle giants throughout Africa.

“The systematic destruction of elephant populations represents not just a conservation crisis, but a profound moral challenge to our stewardship of earth’s most majestic creatures,” reflects Oracle Maureen, Angels Among Us Foundation founder. “Each moment we delay action inches us closer to an unthinkable reality—a world without these gentle giants whose intelligence, social bonds, and ancient wisdom have captivated humanity for millennia.”

The tournament supports Over and Above Africa’s established approach to conservation, which centers on the intricate relationship between wildlife preservation and community empowerment, funding targeted interventions that yield measurable results in both ecological protection and social development.

“Conservation succeeds when local communities become its champions,” explains Kerry David, founder of Over and Above Africa. “Our initiatives demonstrate that when villages gain an economic stake in wildlife preservation, we witness rapid, sustainable improvements in both human welfare and species survival rates. This tournament will help expand these vital efforts.”

With the support of the event’s media partner, California Golf + Travel Magazine, the daylong celebration of conservation begins with a 9 a.m. registration and networking reception, transitions to an 11 a.m. shotgun start, and culminates in a 4:30 p.m. awards reception.

Registered participants will be offered a special 25 percent discount on accommodations at the Pelican Hill Resort. Other amenities:

Championship golf on Pelican Hill’s acclaimed course.

Curated five-star culinary offerings throughout the day.

Strategic skills challenges and Contests on the Course

Exclusive access to an online auction supporting anti-poaching initiatives.

Registration and sponsorshhip opportunities are available at AngelsAmongUsFoundation.org/Golf.

About Angels Among Us Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that stands at the intersection of human welfare and animal protection. The foundation identifies and supports transformative initiatives in developing nations, mainly focusing on communities where human hardship and animal exploitation intersect. Visit www.AngelsAmongUsFoundation.org.

Over & Above Africa is a 501(c)(3) organization that implements a proven model of wildlife conservation that bridges the gap between traditional preservation efforts of wildlife protection, monitoring, rewilding and rehabilitation, and community-based sustainability, clean water and ranger initiatives. Through identifying, funding, and supporting local conservation leaders and projects, the organization creates resilient and loyal partnerships that benefit Africa’s vulnerable species.

This multi-pronged approach enables them to foster economic development for adjacent communities, together with important educational, awareness and arts programming for local children. Their methodology emphasizes collaboration over competition, uniting diverse stakeholders in the shared mission of wildlife protection and preservation. Visit www.OverAndAboveAfrica.com.