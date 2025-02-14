Newport Beach Women Helping KidWorks Change Lives One Event at a Time

Founded by prominent Newport Beach women in April of 2023, KidWorks Women (KWW) is a women’s volunteer auxiliary supporting the important and transformative work of 30-year-old nonprofit KidWorks.

From preschool to university, KidWorks provides students in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana with holistic programs and experiences to become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

The KWW group focuses its activities through the lenses of fun, faith, and philanthropy. Collectively, the women are determined to support KidWorks as it continues its legacy as a beacon of light and hope. Of course, kids and adults have fun learning and working together at KidWorks.

The faith component includes hands-on faith-based activities with students, assistance fostering church partnerships and prayer walks, supporting KidWorks staff and families with prayer requests, and other faith-based projects. Philanthropy includes two hands-on service projects or engagement opportunities each year.

The KWW team includes Kim Carpenter, Betsy Flint, Melissa Marshall, Kristen McGuinness, Stephanie Peleuses, Kyle Team, Debbie Trammell, Kathy Ursini, Sue Willett, Anne Yardley, and Amanda Zimmerman. The KidWorks staff advisor is Director of Development Lisa Gels, also of Newport Beach.

The women realized that while central Santa Ana seems a world away from fashionable Newport Beach, both communities are home to many families who love their children and hope they will have a brighter future and a chance to become young leaders who will make a difference.

KidWorks Women have announced their signature events for 2025:

Women’s Pickleball for a Purpose event is set for April 3, 2025 at The Tennis & Pickleball Club at Newport Beach Country Club. Last year, the popular event raised nearly $80,000, a record for the event. The funds raised support KidWorks College and Career Programs, which prepares first-generation college students for higher education beyond high school and includes the nonprofit’s College Apps Academy, Campus Crash, along with engagement with KidWorks college counselors, care packages for its college students, and much more.

The Annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser will take place on September 16 at a Newport Beach bayfront home. Last year’s fundraiser raised over $54,000 in support of KidWorks.

In addition to the KWW events, KidWorks holds two other annual events.

The Festival of Chefs is set for July 27 on the spacious lawn areas outside at the Newport Beach Country Club and will feature the culinary talents of professionals from more than 40 Orange County restaurants and other popular food service providers. Over $3.3 million has been raised for KidWorks students and programs since the Festival of Chefs fundraisers began in 2021.

The Annual Cars & Cocktails Fundraiser, the reimagined Foundation for Success luncheon, will also return in the latter part of 2025. The inaugural event raised more than $400,000.

KidWorks goes the extra mile for the community, creating an environment for youth to unleash their potential with mentorship and leadership development resources for the entire family. Its diverse programs, coupled with intentional guidance, fuel internal growth and set KidWorks students up for a meaningful and fulfilling future and career. For over 10 years, 100 percent of KidWorks seniors have graduated high school on time and continued to higher education.

Said KidWorks Executive Director David Benavides, “We are grateful to these dedicated women for their belief in our mission to unleash youth potential…one life at a time. In partnership with all of our valued supporters and volunteers, we are empowering youth towards college and meaningful careers.”

Women interested in joining the group are asked to send their contact information to Director of Development Lisa Gels at lisa.gels@kidworksoc.org.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, please visit www.kidworksoc.org.