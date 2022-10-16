Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair Returns to Newport Beach Civic Center Oct. 22

Share this:

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation presents the return of Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center on the Green.

The 17th annual Art in the Park will feature more than 100 Southern California artists displaying and selling their work in all media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, wood and more.

The public is invited to attend. Admission and parking are free. Attendees can meet the artists, see their work and have the opportunity to buy as well. There will also be free art activities for kids to enjoy. More than 1,000 people are expected to attend Art in the Park.

Proceeds from Art in the Park provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the City of Newport Beach and for the City’s arts and cultural programming.

For more information, visit https://www.newportbeachartsfoundation.org.