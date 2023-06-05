Annual Balboa Island Parade on June 4 Embraced the “Horsin’ Around Island Style” Theme

Share this:

Several thousand spectators and participants enjoyed a fun day western Island style at the 28th Annual Balboa Island Parade on Sunday, June 4.

The theme this year was “Horsin’ Around Island Style,” and many parade participants embraced the theme of the parade, which began at 11 a.m. at the corner of Bayside and Marine Avenue. The parade crossed over the Balboa Island Bridge, traveled down Marine Avenue and ended at the fire station.

A festive after-party followed the parade’s conclusion in front of the Fire Station featuring local band “The Fabulous Nomads.”

Awards in a variety of categories will be presented at the All Island “Pancake Breakfast” at the Beek Center on Saturday, June 24.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the fun.