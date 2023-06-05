CdM 5K on June 3 Attracts More Than 1,000 Runners

Share this:

More than 1,000 runners descended on Corona del Mar on Saturday, June 3, for the annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K and 2-Mile Fun Walk.

The runners enjoyed ocean views as they participated in the Men’s and Women’s 5K Run, a 2-Mile Youth Race, a Dolphin Dash for kids, and the popular 2-mile Fun Walk. The race started and ended on the bluffs above Corona del Mar State Beach along Ocean Blvd. the post-event party included live entertainment, unique sponsors and vendors, an awards ceremony, and restaurant row featuring food from local restaurants.

This year, the top finishers in the Mens’ and Women’s 5K were both from Newport Beach. Max Douglass won the men’s division with a time of 16:28, while Vivien Hyman finished first in the women’s division with a time of 17:54.

NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the excitement.