Annual Balboa Island Parade Returns June 5

Keystone Kops, vintage cars, clowns, marching bands and the famous Patio Chair Drill Team return to Balboa Island for the 27th Annual Balboa Island Parade & After-Party on Sunday, June 5 beginning at 11 a.m.

This year’s theme: “Island Rodeo – Boots, Chaps and Cowboy Hats.”

The parade participants line up on Bayside Drive and make their way down Marine Avenue, ending at the Village Inn. The after-party featuring Whiskey Hayride is scheduled to start immediately following the parade in front of the fire station.

As always, the parade features children on bikes, Island dogs, decorated golf carts and floats, horses, vintage cars, the USC Marching Band and Song Girls, the United States Marine Band, the Keystone Cops, drill teams from various local schools, local dignitaries, and that infamous Patio Chair Drill Team.

Entries for the parade are still open, as are sponsorships. Go to balboaislandnb.org or pick up parade entry forms at the Balboa Island Museum, Irvine Ranch Market, Wilma’s or the Island Market next to the Ferry.

Don your cowboy outfit and hat, dust off your cowboy boots, come down and enjoy a fun day on the Island.

Remember—the bridge to Balboa Island closes to vehicle traffic at 10:45 a.m. The best parking areas are along Bayside Drive, or try the waterfront lot at Bayside and Jamboree.