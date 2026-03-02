Annual Crisp Family Super Bowl Veterans Event in Newport Beach Honors 500 Service Members

The 15th Annual Crisp Family Super Bowl Veterans Extravaganza brought together 300 active-duty Camp Pendleton Marines and 200 veterans for a full day of camaraderie, appreciation, and tangible support at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach.

The Marines arrived aboard seven buses from the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment and were greeted by approximately 200 community volunteers and veterans from American Legion Post 291 and neighboring posts, who spent the day mentoring the young service members, sharing stories of service, and reinforcing the bond between generations.

Throughout the day, Marines and veterans participated in activities designed to honor and uplift them. Live entertainment featured performances by DJ Salam Wreck, Gunnar Latham, DJ Quik, the Mike McKenna Jazz Band, and Little Kahuna. WWE-style Lucha Libre wrestling, Las Vegas-style gaming, and showgirls added to the festive atmosphere.

New this year, an expanded tented lounge enhanced the therapeutic massage area, while local San Diego artist Sergio created a live painting of the game’s opposing quarterbacks, later raffled off to two Marines. Dawn Dusk Coffee served cappuccinos, lattes, and matcha drinks throughout the event.

Numerous giveaways were distributed, including a signed pair of gloves from boxing legend Muhammad Ali, sports memorabilia, motorcycle helmets, Monster Energy backpacks, sweatshirts, duffle bags, leather jackets, and additional high-value raffle prizes. Multiple big-screen televisions ensured everyone could enjoy the Super Bowl together.

Marines and veterans were treated to full-day hospitality, beginning with specialty coffee and fresh donuts in the morning, followed by classic hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch, and culminating in a prime rib dinner served in the evening.

Following the game, the Tupua Fire Dancers delivered a high-energy Polynesian fire performance, providing a dramatic and celebratory finale before the Marines boarded their buses to return to base.

Cash drawings and direct gifts were presented throughout the day, with approximately $50,000 awarded to Marines and veterans, underscoring the event’s commitment to meaningful financial support alongside celebration.

Two 99-year-old veterans stood as living reminders of American service and sacrifice. Charles Cram, who participated in the amphibious landing on Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945, earned the Silver Star as a Navy Corpsman. Of the 250 Marines he landed with, 90 percent were casualties, and only 25 walked off the island. Retired Lt. Col. Jim Tucker, an Army Ranger Hall of Fame inductee, also attended, bridging nearly a century of military history with today’s active-duty Marines.

Event founder Gary Crisp, owner of Crisp Imaging, was recognized during the celebration for 15 years of dedication to service members. Certificates of recognition were presented by the Mayor of Newport Beach, the Orange County Supervisors’ office, Assemblymember Diane Dixon, and the office of California State Treasurer Fiona Ma.

“This event has always been about making sure our Marines and veterans know they are appreciated,” Crisp said. “Fifteen years later, seeing the friendships and mentorships formed here is what makes it all worthwhile.”

Funds generated through the event will support the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment and its service members through its nonprofit platform at danapoint5thmarines.com.

