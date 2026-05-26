Newport Beach Residents Help Raise Funds for Second Harvest Food Bank at Walk to Feed OC

On Saturday, April 18, more than 1,200 Orange County residents of all ages came together at Tanaka Farms for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County’s fourth annual Walk to Feed OC, supporting its mission to provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food.

This noncompetitive community event raised funds and awareness of food insecurity across the county.

Participants’ peer-to-peer fundraising efforts generated $279,807, which is the equivalent of nearly 112,000 bags of nutritious groceries. Each month Second Harvest serves an average of 458,995 people of all ages. Last fiscal year, Second Harvest distributed almost 42.1 million pounds of food to 380 community partner sites, including schools, after-school programs, colleges and universities, senior centers, houses of worship, shelters for the unhoused, soup kitchens and transitional housing facilities.

At the Walk to Feed OC, participants walked approximately 1.5 miles through the grounds at Tanaka Farms in Irvine at their own pace.

Among the participants were David Hasenbalg (Newport Beach resident and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County Board member) and his grandson, as well as Stephanie Harrington (Newport Beach resident and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County team member).

“Every step taken helps ensure that those facing food insecurity here in our county have reliable access to nutritious food,” said Claudia Bonilla Keller, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “The need remains high, and events like this are critical to sustaining our work and expanding our reach.”

For more information, visit www.feedoc.org.