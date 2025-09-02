Annual Gentlemen’s Haberdashery at Balboa Bay Resort October 2 Celebrates Fashion and Purpose

One of Orange County’s longest running charitable fundraisers is The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, held every year for more than four decades at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

This year’s philanthropy event (the 43rd) is themed “Connecting Generations of Hope” and will be held on Thursday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Balboa Bay Resort.

The luncheon features 40 of Orange County’s most prominent executives and community leaders modeling a full range of menswear. The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery provides major funding for the Heart of Jesus Retreat Center in Santa Ana and shines a spotlight on the impact the Retreat Center makes in the local community.

Last year’s event raised more than $660,000, a record amount.

A special focus for this year’s event will be placed on restaurateur Antonio Cagnolo of Antonello Ristorante, who has walked in every Gentlemen’s Haberdashery fashion show for the last 43 years.

According to information from The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery, every attendee’s support makes a tangible difference. As a special thank you, the children of the Retreat Center will share a song and personally present guests with handmade cards.

The Heart of Jesus Retreat Center is operated by the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart to provide religious and integrity formation and avenues of faith development for children, youth, adults and families.

The Gentlemen’s Haberdashery was conceived in 1978 when the Sisters of the Society Devoted to the Sacred Heart asked then-Orange County Supervisor Thomas F. Riley and his wife, Emma Jane, for support in raising funds to expand the Sisters’ Heart of Jesus Retreat Center.

Supervisor and Mrs. Riley joined with Rancho Mission Viejo Chairman and CEO Anthony R. Moiso and wife, Melinda, in 1983 to chair this annual event. With the passing of Supervisor Riley (1998) and Mrs. Riley (1999), Tony and Melinda Moiso and George and Eden O’Connell continued the legacy of leadership as the Haberdashery’s co-chairs.

To RSVP or learn more, visit https://gentlemenshaberdashery.com.