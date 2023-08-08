Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout on Sept. 9 Will Benefit Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne

Share this:

Newport Beach-based nonprofit CureDuchenne has a fun fundraiser coming up on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Former Anaheim Ducks superstar Ryan Getzlaf and his wife Paige are hosting the 12th annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point.

The Getzlaf Golf Shootout brings together professional athletes, celebrities, and community leaders in support of CureDuchenne’s mission to save the lives of children affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

This two-day event features an “MVP Dinner” reception, followed by an action-packed day of golf and activities at the beautiful Monarch Beach Golf Links.

In 12 years, the golf tournament has raised more than $5.3 million to fund research to save the lives of those with Duchenne.

Several sponsorships are available, some include foursome entry into the tournament. Visit https://getzlafgolf.org/