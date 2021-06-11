Annual July 4th Parade and Celebration Returns to Mariners Park

Share this:

Get ready to celebrate the Fourth of July when Mariners Elementary School Foundation in partnership with the City of Newport Beach Recreation & Senior Services Department host the Annual Independence Day Parade and Celebration.

The event will kick off with a parade down Mariners Drive, featuring a fire truck, police motor officers and much more. Members of the community – including children – are encouraged to participate on decorated bikes or as pedestrians.

The parade will end at Mariners Park where attendees will be able to participate in a wide variety of celebratory activities, including a concert by The Brandon Wildish Band and other performers, games and contests.

More than 5,000 people from Newport Beach and surrounding communities are anticipated to attend.

In its 49th year, this beloved, family-friendly community event is poised to be bigger and better than ever after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to MESF, an organization which funds important programs and resources for Mariners Elementary School – all of which have been greatly impacted due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit https://www.marinersfoundation.com/4th-of-july.