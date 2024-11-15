Harvesters Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon Raises Nearly $1.6 Million to Support Second Harvest Food Bank

Share this:

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall became a focal point of philanthropy as the Harvesters hosted its 32nd Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon, raising nearly $1.6 million for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

The exclusive event, orchestrated by the dedicated group of women committed to raising funds and awareness for Second Harvest, welcomed approximately 340 guests, each playing a crucial role in supporting the Food Bank’s mission to provide dignified, equitable and consistent access to nutritious food in collaboration with its partners.

“For 32 years, Harvesters has stood by Second Harvest Food Bank in its mission to provide nutritious food to families and children in need in Orange County,” said Jassel Kaye, Harvesters Chair and a resident of Newport Beach. “We are grateful for the extraordinary generosity of our underwriters and donors. Each year, every single dollar raised during the Harvesters Fashion Show & Luncheon goes directly to Second Harvest Food Bank, ensuring hungry neighbors across Orange County are fed and nourished.”

The day began with a stunning champagne reception hosted by South Coast Plaza’s Mikimoto, the renowned luxury jewelry brand and premier producer and designer of the world’s highest-quality pearls and pearl jewelry.

Bartenders showcasing the brand’s iconic pearl necklaces poured guests a signature champagne cocktail, the “Pearl Royale,” as they mingled and indulged in delicious canapes from Patina Restaurant Group within the beautiful concert hall. The space was filled with vibrant florals capturing the spirit of the celebration and included a stunning photo moment where guests connected during the reception.

Guests then engaged in a mobile silent auction, offering exclusive items such as the Mikimoto Petit Soleil Akoya Cultured Pearl Earrings, luxury handbags from Ferragamo and Loewe, and an afternoon tea experience at Michelin-starred Knife Pleat, donated by acclaimed Chef Tony Esnault and Restauranteur Yassmin Sarmadi.

The auction also featured unique travel experiences such as a Four Seasons Resort getaway in Cabo San Lucas and a private tasting experience at The Napa Valley Reserve, sparking excitement and enthusiasm among bidders.

“With nearly 50 percent of food-insecure households above the poverty line but still struggling to make ends meet, it’s clear that the need for Second Harvest Food Bank’s services hasn’t decreased in recent years,” said Monica Wood, Harvesters Co-Chair and a resident of Newport Beach. “The pressure to choose between rent and groceries has become commonplace for hardworking families, and Second Harvest has been at the forefront providing relief. We’re proud to know that Harvesters’ donations play a critical role in helping feed OC and are crucial in moving Orange County toward food security for all.”

Runway Show

The South Coast Plaza runway show in the Samueli Theater transformed the space into a high-fashion showcase, featuring over 35 looks from Balmain’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collections.

The dimmed lighting, innovative set design, and carefully curated music created an authentic runway atmosphere, highlighting cutting-edge designs for both men and women.

Following the event, guests reconvened in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall Lobby for a gourmet seated luncheon, providing an ideal setting for reflection and connection.

“For over two decades, South Coast Plaza has been honored to partner with Harvesters’ mission to support Second Harvest Food Bank,” shared Debra Gunn Downing, Executive Director, Marketing, South Coast Plaza. “Our sponsorship of the runway show is a highlight of our year and we’re proud to play a role in an event that so elegantly combines style with substance, helping to feed our neighbors in need across Orange County.”

This year, post-luncheon festivities continued at an exclusive after party at the newly remodeled Park Club, where Harvesters underwriters, guests, and friends enjoyed light fare, the “Stylishly Skinny Margarita,” a signature cocktail crafted with Cincoro Tequila and music by DJ Mike Soltani. The celebration extended the spirit of giving and community into the evening, bringing together all who attended in a shared commitment to philanthropy and connection.

“Orange County is facing a hidden hunger crisis, with one in ten residents experiencing food insecurity—a rate rising faster than the state average,” said Claudia Bonilla Keller, CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. “We’re incredibly grateful for Harvesters’ unwavering support. This Fashion Show & Luncheon will make an enormous difference in the lives of the approximately 442,000 residents we serve monthly. Harvesters’ dedication is truly helping us not only meet the need, but to also anticipate what is to come.”

In addition to the event’s main fundraising efforts, attendees were also encouraged to support an important community initiative—funding a new tractor for Harvest Solutions Farm, a key partnership of Second Harvest Food Bank, Solutions for Urban Agriculture and the University of California South Coast Research & Extension Center.

The tractor will enhance the 40-acre Farm’s ability to provide fresh produce to approximately 442,000 people each month, including children, working families, and seniors. Harvest Solutions Farm has already harvested 5.8 million pounds of nutritious food since its launch in 2021, and the new tractor will increase efficiency, helping to ensure continued access to healthy food for Orange County’s most vulnerable residents.

Harvesters Fashion Show & Luncheon was made possible by the support of corporate sponsors South Coast Plaza and City National Bank. These sponsors, along with generous underwriters, partners, donors and volunteers, made it possible for 100 percent of underwriter donations from the event to go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Founded in 1992, Harvesters is a dedicated group of women committed to raising funds and awareness for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. Its members have donated thousands of hours of volunteer service, and its annual campaigns have generated over $20 million for Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County over the past 32 years. Learn more at feedoc.org/harvesters.