Annual Napa in Newport Wine Event on November 6 Benefits CureDuchenne

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne’s annual Napa in Newport wine auction and dinner barely beat the Covid closures last year when the fundraiser brought in $1 million during the 2020 event held on February 29.

The pandemic postponed this year’s Napa in Newport, but it’s returning next month, bigger and better than ever.

CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Bryant Estate host the Seventh Annual Napa in Newport Wine Auction and Dinner on Saturday, November 6, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

This acclaimed event brings together renowned Napa Valley vintners, wine collectors, and prominent philanthropists from the Orange County area to raise funds for CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit aimed at saving the lives of 300,000 children and young adults living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a fatal genetic disease. It is the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy. Patients are typically diagnosed as toddlers, lose the ability to walk in their early-teens and often succumb to the disease in their mid-20s.

For this year’s Napa n Newport, more than 45 of Napa’s finest wineries together will offer a grand tasting of coveted rare wines. Guests are treated to vintner hosted dining tables, an exquisite celebrity chef-designed dinner menu from Chef Chris Shepherd, named one of the 10 Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine in 2013 and was awarded the 2014 James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest.

A spirited live auction will feature collectable wines, exotic getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Renowned sommelier Michael Jordan is the wine curator for Napa in Newport. He’s incredibly knowledgeable about wine, and for good reason: Jordan holds a Master Sommelier diploma from the Court of Master Sommeliers as well as a Certified Wine Educator diploma from the Society of Wine Educators. He is one of only 15 people in the world to hold both diplomas.

He has helped assemble an impressive list of vintners, including Alpha Omega, Darioush, Hundred Acre, Opus One, OVID, and many others.

One participating vintner has local ties: Riverain co-founder Steve Nordhoff is the founding attorney of Nordhoff Bengfort, a Newport Beach based legal firm, while partner Dean Gray and his wife Laurie live in Newport Beach (Laurie shoots many of the photos for the Riverain labels).

To date, invitees and donors to Napa in Newport have helped raise more than $6 million for CureDuchenne. Founded in Newport Beach by parents of a son living with Duchenne, CureDuchenne employs an innovative venture philanthropy model to fund groundbreaking research for a cure and support programs for those living with the disease, while advocating for early diagnosis and better access to treatments.

Individual tickets are still available. For more information on tickets, sponsorships and participating vintners, visit www.cureduchenne.org/napa-in-newport.

About CureDuchenne: CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today.

CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.