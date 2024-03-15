Annual Newport Beach wooden Boat Festival Returns to Balboa Yacht Club June 7-8

Share this:

The 8th Annual Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival will return to the Balboa Yacht Club, June 7 – 8, 2024 with more than 40 wooden vessels of all sizes on display, and a collection of master artisans and craftsmen at work.

This year’s festival theme is “The Art & Craft of the Wooden Boat” in celebration of the creative artistry, intricate craftsmanship, and timeless beauty of wooden boats.

“Event guests will be able to immerse themselves in the centuries-old artform of wooden boat building, and the fine woodworking and artistic details that adorn the boats,” said event chair Stephen Paljieg. “This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever. Its theme captures the essence of the passion and artistry behind these magnificent, one-of-a-kind watercrafts and the inclusion of the master craftsmen who build and keep them in ‘Bristol condition’ takes it to a whole new level of experience.”

In 2017, the event was officially recognized by the Orange County Board of Supervisors, who proclaimed the second weekend in June the “Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival Weekend.”

Event guests will be able to stroll the Balboa Yacht Club docks, board the wooden boats that have come for the festival and talk to owners about what makes their wooden vessel special.

There’s also an opportunity to step back in time to cruise aboard the America – a replica of the 139-foot wooden sailing yacht that won the historic Royal Yacht Squadron’s 100 Guinea Cup race in 1851.

There will be plenty to do on land where maritime craftsman will be at work, guest speakers will be telling tales of experiences with wooden boats, and plein air artists will be capturing the beauty of the boats in Newport Harbor. Add live music, activities for kids, specialty craft cocktails with artisan foods and you’ve got something for everyone on Saturday, June 8.

A first this year: an expansion of the weekend’s festivities to an Inaugural Opening Night on Friday, June 7. The evening will include cocktails and appetizers aboard the America, early access to tour some of the amazing boats and craftsmen exhibits. Dinner, music and a live auction under the stars will follow.

The 2024 Newport Beach Wooden Festival is hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in collaboration with the City of Newport Beach, the County of Orange, and Visit Newport/Newport Beach & Co.

The Balboa Yacht Club is at 1801 Bayside Drive in Corona del Mar.

The 2024 Newport Beach Wooden Festival is hosted by Balboa Yacht Club in collaboration with the City of Newport Beach, the County of Orange and Visit Newport Beach/Newport Beach & Co.

Festival tickets are $15, Cruises on the America are $75, Inaugural Opening Night tickets are $175. Children under 12 are free. All tickets can be purchased in advance online. Saturday Festival Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event (June 8).

Visit https://www.newportbeachwoodenboatfestival.com for tickets and more information.