Michael Jacckson Musical Moonwalks to Segerstrom Center March 19-31

In June 1992, Michael Jackson (the “King of Pop”) embarked on his Dangerous World Tour that ran through November 1993. Jackson performed for more than three million people and reportedly grossed $100 million.

Imagine being a fly on the wall watching Jackson prepare for the tour.

Two-time Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Lynn Nottage, known locally for her plays “Crumbs from the Table of Joy” and “Intimate Apparel” that were produced at South Coast Repertory, did more than imagine—she penned the book for “MJ,” the Tony Award-winning musical that moonwalks into Segerstrom Center March 19-31.

Created by Tony Award-winning choreography and director Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ” takes audiences behind the scenes as Jackson prepares for the Dangerous World Tour.

According to information from Segerstrom Center, “MJ” goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.

The show tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life and features more than two dozen of his biggest hits.

Roman Banks (Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen” and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the title role of MJ.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II.

For tickets, visit www.SCFTA.org.