Annual Wild & Crazy Taco Night on May 16 Benefits Share Ourselves

Are you ready for Taco Thursday?

Taco Tuesday may be a popular night for devouring tacos, but on Thursday, May 16, Share Ourselves is hosting its 31st annual Wild & Crazy Taco Night at the OC Fair and Event Center featuring noted Orange County chefs, including several from Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

This vibrant celebration of flavor, community, and philanthropy supports the Share Ourselves mission of serving others in need, and what better way to do that than with an evening filled with extraordinary tacos crafted by some of Orange County’s finest chefs.

The chefs will be competing for the title of the most coveted taco as voted by event attendees, so you know you’ll be tasting some creative concoctions stuffed inside soft tortillas. Each chef donates their time, talent, and food to make the event a success.

This year, the chefs and restaurants participating in Wild & Crazy Taco Night include:

Chef Richard Mead from Farmhouse Restaurant in Corona del Mar, Chef Matt Luna from Five Crowns and Side Door in Corona del Mar, Chef Scott Brandon and Chef Rainer Schwarz from Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck in Laguna Beach, Chef Hector Munoz from Rasta Taco in Laguna Beach, Chef Jose Angulo from Descanso Restaurant in Costa Mesa, Chef Marco Zapien from Melissa’s Produce, and Chef Efren Casillas from Newport Rib Company.

Other chefs participating include Chef Greg Byma from Orange Hill Restaurant, Chef Paul Buchanan from Primal Alchemy, Chef Ivan Lizaola from Puesto, Chef Oscar Pecina from SOHO Taco, Chef Lauren Arambulo from Verdant, Chef AC & Chef Chris Binotto from Yo Mama BBQ, plus 24 Carrots Catering, Dessert Box, Northgate Gonzalez Markets and Yogurtland (no, they’re not serving yogurt tacos).

Early bird pricing is $85 per person, and $95 after May 1. VIP pricing is $160 per person and $180 per person after May 1. VIP tickets offer early admission at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The pre-event VIP Party experience includes an opportunity to meet the chefs, and an exclusive preview of their mouthwatering tacos before the main event commences. With event tickets providing all-you-can-eat access to an amazing array of tacos and beverages, this night will certainly be something to taco-bout.

The event includes an open bar with margaritas, tequila, beer, seltzer, and wine, plus a live performance by Mariachi Juvenil and a DJ all evening. There is also a silent auction and an opportunity drawing.

All proceeds contribute to Share Ourselves’ essential services, addressing medical and dental issues as well as food and housing insecurity, and promoting overall wellness for low-income and homeless neighbors.

This is an ideal opportunity to enjoy a culinary feast while raising funds for an important cause.

Single tickets and sponsorships are available on the website at https://shareourselves.org/event/31st-annual-wild-crazy-taco-night-2024.