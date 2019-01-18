Annual Witte Lectures Series Starts

Share this:

The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation announced the lineup for the 22nd Annual Witte Lectures, featuring renowned speakers on a variety of compelling, current topics.

This season features four experts – Hanna Rosin, Richard Blanco, Amy Walter, and Joel Sartore – from January to April. The NBPLF, the nonprofit that funds various library resources, programs and services, hosts this high-profile series to provide the community an opportunity to engage with great minds.

“Given the current climate and conversations in media, we are thrilled to invite the community to experience and learn from these relevant thought leaders in person,” NBPLF Program Director Kunga Wangmo-Upshaw said in a prepared statement.

The Witte Lectures Series, established by the Witte Family in honor of Martin Witte, is made possible through the support of donors. It encourages dialogue on relevant issues of our time, the announcement message explains.

The series kicks off with author Hanna Rosin presenting “The End of Men and the Rise of Women” on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

Rosin has researched and lectured on the unfolding topic of the male/female dynamic in the workplace and world at large, according to the NBPLF announcement. She is the author of “The End of Men and the Rise of Women,” a national bestseller that addresses this sensitive topic with “deft humor and insightfulness.” She is a regular contributor to The Atlantic and Slate. Rosin has appeared on The Daily Show, The Colbert Report and The Today Show.

The series will continue into February with Blanco’s “The Prince of Los Cocuyos: A Miami Childhood and An Inaugural Poet’s Journey” on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Blanco is the fifth presidential inaugural poet and the first Latino immigrant and gay person to serve in such a role. He is the author of numerous award-winning works such as “The Prince of Los Cocuyos: A Miami Childhood” and “An Inaugural Poet’s Journey.” Blanco is the recipient of three honorary doctorates and has been a guest on numerous television programs as well as NPR. Born in Madrid to Cuban exiled parents and raised in Miami, the themes of his books center on the negotiation of cultural identity and place in society. His work asks those universal questions we all ask ourselves on our own journeys: Where am I from? Where do I belong? Who am I in this world?

As the third speaker in the series, Walter will present “The Cook Political Report” on March 8 at 7 p.m. and March 9 at 2 p.m.

Walter is the national editor of “The Cook Political Report” where she provides non-partisan analysis of issues, trends and events that shape the political environment. Over the past 19 years, she has built a reputation as an accurate, objective, and insightful political analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers. Known as one of the best political journalists covering Washington, she is the former political director of ABC News.

Wrapping up the series, Sartore will present “Photo Ark” on April 12 at 7 p.m. and April 13 at 2 p.m.

Sartore is an award-winning photographer, speaker, author, conservationist, the 2018 National Geographic Explorer of the Year, and a regular contributor to National Geographic Magazine. Sartore specializes in documenting endangered species and landscapes around the world. He is the founder of the Photo Ark, a 25-year documentary project to save species and habitats.

Tickets are $43 to $63.

For information, visit nbplfoundation.org or contact [email protected] or (949) 717-3818.