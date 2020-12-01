Anthropologie Unveils Holiday Art Installation for Charity at Fashion Island

Share this:

Anthropologie has unveiled a fantastical animal-themed art installation outside of its Fashion Island store to benefit the International Child Art Foundation (ICAF).

Through December 8, Anthropologie will donate $5 for each Instagram and Twitter post picturing the animal-themed artwork at Fashion Island and tagged #BePresentWithAnthro.

The vignette features a zebra and giraffe, both outfitted in pink cold weather accessories. Sculpted by Los Angeles artists in paper mache and hand-painted, the animals were transported to Fashion Island from Los Angeles.

Anthropologie’s #BePresentWithAnthro campaign promotes the ICAF’s dedication to developing children’s creativity and growing mutual empathy. The brand recognizes the ICAF’s important role in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the arts and cultural sector. In addition, Anthropologie understands the power of art to bring much-needed joy and connection to people’s lives, especially in this challenging environment.

Known for creativity and the unique practice of staffing each store with resident artists, Anthropologie has animal-themed Instagram filters available at @Anthropologie and animal-themed children’s coloring pages downloadable at www.anthropologie.com/bepresent.

Through December 8, Anthropologie will donate $5 for each Instagram and Twitter post picturing Anthropologie’s animal-themed display tagged #BePresentWithAnthro and @Anthropologie, as well as every filter use and coloring page downloaded.

The installation will be on view at Fashion Island through December 15.