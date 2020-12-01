NB Police Department Conducts Loud Vehicle Enforcement Operations

Share this:

Over the last few months, the Newport Beach Police Department has received numerous complaints regarding loud vehicles with modified exhaust traveling throughout the city.

As a result of these noise complaints, coupled with the high number of illegally modified vehicles that are seen on a daily basis, the Newport Beach Police Department has launched an enforcement campaign to address these safety and quality of life issues.

In an effort to educate the public regarding loud and modified exhausts, and to make it known to violators that enforcement action will be taken, the Newport Beach Police Department has placed two electronic sign boards with a warning message in different locations along Pacific Coast Highway.

The Newport Beach Police Department’s Loud / Modified Vehicle Exhaust Enforcement Operation will run thru December 27. During this time, there will be additional officers on patrol looking for vehicles with loud / modified exhausts that are not in compliance with California Vehicle Code regulations.

The Newport Beach Police Department is also launching a social media campaign to heighten awareness of loud exhaust noise and increased enforcement of this violation. Visit the Newport Beach Police Department on Facebook and Instagram to view these posts.