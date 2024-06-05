Applications Now Being Accepted for Annual Art in the Park

Share this:

The Newport Beach Arts Foundation has announced that applications are open for artists and artisans to apply for the 2024 Art in the Park to be held on Saturday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center on the Green.

The 19th annual Art in the Park will feature more than 100 Southern California artists displaying and selling their work in all media including painting, ceramics, photography, textiles, jewelry, glass, sculpture, wood and more.

Proceeds from Art in the Park provide support for school tours, acquisition of significant works of art for the City of Newport Beach and for the City’s arts and cultural programming.

For more information or to apply to participate in the 2024 Art in the Park, email: [email protected] or visit https://www.newportbeachartsfoundation.org.