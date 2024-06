Share this:

The 42nd Annual CdM Scenic 5K was held on Saturday, June 1. More than 10,000 people from around Southern California and the United States participated in the walk/run, including many dogs and even a parrot.

Taking first place in the Men’s 5K was Max Douglass of Newport Beach with a total time of 15:57.

First place in the Women’s 5K was Shannon Zanotelli of Ft. Collins, Colorado with a total time of 20:07.

Newport Indy photographer Jim Collins was there to capture the excitement.