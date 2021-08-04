Asian Real Estate Association Honors Jen Gong of Coldwell Banker Realty Newport Beach

Share this:

The Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) has named Jen Gong, an agent affiliated with the Newport Beach office of Coldwell Banker Realty, to its prestigious A-List for 2021, placing her among the top-producing AREAA members who are dedicated to representing the interests of the Asian real estate market in North America.

Gong ranked No. 7 based on her 2020 sales volume and No. 15 based on her 2020 transaction sides in AREAA’s A-List of the Top 50 individual real estate agents.

“Jen has done an amazing job supporting Asian American homeownership in our local communities, with exceptional professionalism and expertise, and we are honored to have her represent Coldwell Banker Realty on the 2021 AREAA A-List,” said Jamie Duran, president of Coldwell Banker Realty Southern California.

The AREAA A-List honors the Top 50 individual real estate agents, the Top 10 real estate teams and the Top 15 mortgage originators in the categories of sales volume and transaction sides. The A-List represents the “best of the best” of AREAA’s more than 17,000 members in approximately 41 chapters across the U.S. and Canada.

No stranger to success, Gong has earned numerous sales awards, including Top 1 percent Agent in Orange County in 2020, Realogy Brokerage Group’s Top 100 Teams Nationwide in 2020, Real Estate Influencer of The Year in 2019, International President’s Elite Award in 2019 and Top 10 Chinese agents from The House Club.

Prior to working in real estate, she was an assistant controller in the corporate world and has over 12 years of experience in accounting and finance. Fluent in both English and Mandarin Chinese, she holds an MBA from California State University, Fullerton.

For more information, visit www.AREAA.org www.ColdwellBankerHomes.com.