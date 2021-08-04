Rosé on The Bay in Lido Isle Nets $4K for Nonprofit KidWorks

Share this:

The second annual Rosé on the Bay friend-raiser, held recently at the bayfront Lido Isle home of Karen Cook, brought nearly 50 women together to learn how they can support KidWorks, a Santa Ana-based nonprofit that provides academic, spiritual and leadership programs for underserved children and teens.

Though not promoted as a fundraiser, an opportunity drawing held at the event netted $4,000 for the organization.

During the event, members of the Torres family of Santa Ana spoke about how KidWorks has supported them during COVID-19, and mom Karina shared how KidWorks gave her daughters dreams of college.

Newport Beach resident Kyle Team, chair of the women’s committee that planned the event said, “I am overwhelmed with the leadership, generosity and hospitality of this team. The event was an overwhelming success, and we are so grateful for the support and partnership of all these amazing women.”

Other members of the committee are Ellen Small, Sandy DeYoung, Karen Cook, and Kim Carpenter, who along with Dean Gray, donated the Rosé enjoyed at the event. The group learned that KidWorks’ 3rd Pickleball For A Purpose Tournament will be held on October 8 at The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club.

For the past seven years, 100 percent of KidWorks high school students have graduated on time and 100 percent have gone onto higher education.

Since 1993, KidWorks has helped children, youth and families living in challenging neighborhoods in central Santa Ana, California thrive in body, mind and spirit. As a 501(C) (3) nonprofit, KidWorks transforms some of Orange County’s most challenging neighborhoods by investing in the lives of its youngest residents and their families. They firmly believe that a zip code should not determine a child’s future.

To learn more about KidWorks and to read its success stories, visit www.kidworksoc.org.