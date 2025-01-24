Assemblymember Diane Dixon Introduces HR 5 for Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Share this:

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) introduced House Resolution 5 to raise awareness about January Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

HR 5 recognizes and acknowledges the resilience of trafficking survivors and the efforts of many who work to prevent human trafficking.

According to 2022 statistics from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in California alone there were 1,118 cases of trafficking identified and 1,910 victims were involved in these cases.

“During the past two years serving in the California Legislature, I have learned more about the shocking statistics surrounding human trafficking in California and across the United States,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “Human trafficking is abhorrent and why I am raising awareness to provide support for the organizations and individuals leading the fight against trafficking of humans for financial or other reasons.”

The Assemblymember is making it her priority to learn more from the local organizations making strides to prevent and eliminate human trafficking within Orange County. Assemblymember Dixon hosted an Open House at her Newport Beach District Office featuring special guests from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Waymakers, a nonprofit committed to building safer communities by redirecting youth offenders, helping sheltered children get back on track, unifying troubled families, resolving community conflicts and empowering victims of violence.

“We see every victim of trafficking as somebody’s child. We want to ensure that every son and daughter feels safe enough to reach out to get the help needed,” said Linh Tran of Waymakers and the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force. “The impact of violence on a person should never be underestimated; the sooner we can help victims recover from trauma the better.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has dedicated resources to fight human trafficking in Orange County, including specialized investigations teams that conduct operations to help victims of exploitation and hold their traffickers accountable.

“Human trafficking is a modern day form of slavery. Stopping this crime is a top priority for Orange County law enforcement,” said Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes. “Accountability in our State law is critical to our success in stopping and preventing this crime.”

In 2022, Assemblymember Dixon worked with Mary’s Path, a nationally accredited Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program facility for pregnant and parenting youth in Orange County. Many in their facility have experienced trauma after escaping human trafficking. She will be introducing a request again this year to support the efforts of Mary’s Path.

“Human trafficking has no place here or anywhere in our State,” said Assemblymember Dixon, “I am committed to helping victims and their families overcome the devastation of human trafficking and partnering with organizations to raise awareness and bring an end to the inhumanity. Even one victim of human trafficking is one too many.”

