Newport Beach City Manager Update: My NB, L.A. Wildfire Pet Rescue, Utility Bill Schedule

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

In addition to signing up for Newport Notified at https://newportbeach.genasys.com/portal/en to receive timely emergency alerts, I encourage you to download the City’s MyNB smartphone app at https://newportbeachca.gov/government/data-hub/online-services/mynb-mobile-app for many day-to-day transactions, information and service requests.

MyNB is designed to give residents, businesses and visitors easy access to City Hall from anywhere, at any time.

You can use the free app to pay bills, request services, report issues such as street light or sign repairs, connect with your City Council representatives, and much more. The app can guide Civic Center visitors through a walking tour of the sculpture gardens, and help Newport Harbor boaters find public piers, restrooms and other amenities through an interactive map.

Newport Beach Animal Shelter Supports L.A. Wildfire Pet Rescue Effort

The Newport Beach Animal Shelter is always ready to lend a helping hand in emergency situations.

This week the shelter assisted a rescue facility struggling with overcrowding due to the Los Angeles County wildfires, allowing it to help additional animals displaced from the fires.

This effort underscores the commitment to animal welfare and the importance of working collaboratively to provide a second chance for these deserving pets.

The newest shelter arrivals are: Hannah (lab mix), Wayne (grey poodle), Zuri (Chihuahua), Ruby (Chihuahua), and kittens Connie, Carlos, and Carmen. They will be ready for adoption soon.

To learn more about them, and other adoptable animals, visit the Newport Beach Animal Shelter website at https://www.nbpd.org/what-we-do/services/animal-control/animal-shelter-adoptions.

Cash Acceptance Requirement for Brick-and-Mortar Businesses to Begin March 31

All brick-and-mortar businesses in Newport Beach will be required to accept payments in cash, with some exceptions, beginning March 31.

Under a new City municipal code (no. 2024-20), all businesses operating at a fixed location within the city must accept payments in cash, if requested from customers who are physically present at the business location. The new ordinance is designed to foster a welcoming, inclusive businesses environment that allows all residents and visitors to participate in the Newport Beach economy.

Transactions involving the purchase of food and beverages, consumer goods and consumer services may be paid in cash if cash is offered by the customers.

Some service-related businesses such as doctors, dentists, accountants, insurance agents, construction and home repair, are not required to accept cash.

For more information, please visit www.newportbeachca.gov/cash. For questions, please contact the City’s Finance Department at revenuehelp@newportbeachca.gov.

New Utility Bill Schedule to Begin in February

Beginning next month, the City of Newport Beach will transition to monthly utility billing from bi-monthly. This includes charges for water, sewer, recycling and more.

Customers will receive a utility bill, known as the Municipal Services Statement, 12 times a year instead of six. The transition will begin in February and be completed by March (individual transition dates depend on the current billing cycle).

If your account is set up for automatic payments, no additional steps are needed. You will be charged automatically each month, five days before the due date. To set up or adjust automatic payments, visit www.onlinebiller.com/newport.

For questions, please email revenuehelp@newportbeachca.gov or call (949) 644-3141.

Homelessness Update

Last week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Placed one person in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Placed one person in the Yale Navigation Center.

Transported a person to the DMV to obtain a new ID. PATH placed the person in a motel to prepare for the appointment and change into new clothes.

Enrolled one person into services.

Continued to shelter people. 22 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.