Assemblymember Diane Dixon of Newport Beach Advances 10 Bills to State Senate

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) has shared that 10 bills from her 2025 legislative package have passed to the State Senate.

“In the past two months the Legislature has worked hard to represent our cities and communities across California,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “We have collectively voted on more than 900 bills to meet the House of Origin Deadline on June 6.”

This year, Assemblymember Dixon had 10 bills successfully pass to the State Senate for consideration, tying her for first place as the most successful Assembly Republican this year. Each of these bills received unanimous support in the State Assembly. Her legislative package this session has focused on improving government transparency, accountability and efficiency.

Assemblymember Dixon continues to support California’s parenting foster youth with her proposed Assembly Bill 349. This is the third year she has introduced the bill, which is sponsored by Mary’s Path in Orange County.

“I am so pleased this bill finally made it to the Senate,” said Assemblymember Dixon, “It is important that we support our foster youth, especially as they become parents.”

AB 349 requires the infant supplement formula, which parenting foster youth receive to support their child, be indexed to inflation by matching the California Necessities Index (CNI). If signed into law, this increase will take effect in 2026 and help address the growing cost of items, like diapers and baby formula, whose costs are impacted by inflation.

To combat recent shortcomings in the administration of the Bar Exam, Assemblymember Dixon introduced AB 484. This bill will require the California State Bar to submit a report to the board of trustees, Supreme Court and Legislature on whether adopting a uniform bar examination would increase efficiency and reduce costs for the State Bar and Examinees.

To address concerns about residential recovery homes in the district, she introduced Assembly Bill 1356. This measure ensures drug and alcohol programs complete reports after a death has occurred in their care; they must also provide an action plan for further prevention.

Another data focused bill in her package is Assembly Bill 1239, which will ensure that up-to-date and accurate data information is available on the arrests made for human trafficking and the number of people victimized by human trafficking.

“It is vital that we have updated data and reporting so we can make positive changes through policy,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “For example, AB 1239 is necessary because the most recent DOJ report on human trafficking was released in 2012. We need to know more about these crimes so we can provide support to victims and prevent future offenses.”

The Assemblymember has also made public safety a priority.

“My district is very concerned with regulating the sale of E-Bikes and reducing injuries to riders, pedestrians and other community members,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “Assembly Bill 965 will do so by prohibiting children under 16 years of age from purchasing a Class 3 E-Bike.”

Assembly Bill 426 will provide secure airspace for our first responders by prohibiting civilian operation of drones at the scene of an emergency.

“I authored this measure after a Super Scooper was damaged and grounded after it collided with a civilian operated drone while responding to the Palisades Fire,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “We cannot have drones impacting active fire suppression resources and actions.”

One of the most significant and far reaching bills the Assemblymember authored this year is Assembly Bill 392. This measure establishes a number of safeguards and protections to prohibit the non-consensual recording or sharing of explicit media and sexually explicit content of minors to an adult website.

“This bill provides crucial protections in the law to ensure minors are not represented in adult content, while also ensuring that depicted individuals have consented to both being recorded and having the content uploaded to the internet,” said Assemblymember Dixon. “It is imperative we protect people’s liberties, and fundamentally this bill is about protecting minors and ensuring consent.”

Another bill that protects consumers is Assembly Bill 1272. This measure prohibits the ability to use the DMV logogram, the acronym “DMV” or the words “Department of Motor Vehicles” in a website domain name. This serves to protect consumers from intentional impersonators of the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“I can’t be the only Californian who has fallen victim to an unofficial DMV website,” said Assemblymember Dixon, “I figured I should do something about it.”

After making it through the legislative process, a bill will head to the Governor to be signed into law. The 2025 Legislative Session is set to end on September 12.

Assemblymember Diane Dixon, R-Newport Beach, is a pragmatic businesswoman and former Mayor, who represents the 72nd Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods and Lake Forest.