Audi Fletcher Jones Team Wins Charitable Golf Tournament

First-time participants from Audi Fletcher Jones in Newport Beach captured the title with a score of 135 at the 16th Annual Mesa Verde Classic Golf Tournament recently, officials announced in a press release last week.

The charitable fundraising tournament, held at Mesa Verde Country Club on Jan. 20, benefited the local nonprofit, Costa Mesa United. The organization now supports Newport Harbor High School, in addition to already donating to the weight room, a baseball net backstop, uniforms for NHHS girls’ soccer team, and more, according to officials

Chris Childs, Dan Kupfer, Don Lucarelli and Jeff Anderson formed the winning foursome for Audi Fletcher Jones in the “Texas shamble” format, in which teams use the best drive of the group and play their own ball to the hole.

Bryan Nestic won “Closest to the Pin” at hole #12, landing only three feet, and a quarter inch from the cup. Linda Patton won the “Ladies’ Longest Drive” contest and Derek Browning won the “Men’s Longest Drive” (both at hole #10). Mike Clavin won the putting contest.

Several Newport Harbor HS football coaches also played in the golf tournament.

The theme of the event, which raised $80,000 in net proceeds, was “Celebrating Youth Sports.”

Costa Mesa United has contributed more than $1.2 million in grants to youth sports teams and facilities.

For more information, visit cmunited.org.