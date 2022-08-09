August is Back to School Safety Month: Slow Down in School Zones

Share this:

As students head back to the classroom, the Newport Beach Police Department reminds parents and residents to follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.

“Please drive like it is your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew walking or riding their bike to school,” Newport Beach Police Department Lieutenant Eric Little said. “Pick-up and drop-off times can be hectic, but it’s important to be patient and stay safe as children are getting to and from school.”

If you are behind a school bus with a stop sign and flashing red lights, drivers need to stop so students can safely get on and off the bus. Drivers must remain stopped while the red lights are on. Drivers in both directions must stop on any two-lane road without a median or a center turn lane.

The Newport Beach Police Department offers the following tips to stay safe around schools:

Slow down and follow the speed limit.

Adhere to school policies and procedures for dropping off and picking up students.

Stop for school buses. Watch for children rushing to catch the bus or exiting.

Whenever possible, avoid blocking the crosswalk while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

For parents with children walking or biking to school, teach them safe walking and riding behaviors, such as looking both ways before crossing the street, using sidewalks when available, and crossing at marked crosswalks with stop signs or signals.