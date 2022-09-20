Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club Gala Supports Bahia Sail Racing Association

Share this:

On Sept. 10, Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club (BCYC) in Corona del Mar celebrated its seventh annual Gala. The Gala benefits Bahia Sail Racing Association’s ongoing support of the Southern California amateur sailing community, including all BCYC Sailing and Racing Programs.

This year’s Gala was a huge success with over $60,000 raised from generous BCYC members who provided cash donations, live and silent auction items, and raffle items.

It was a fabulous evening complete with an ice sculpture martini bar luge, free flowing champagne, delicious gourmet food, and decadent desserts. Live music was provided by Chandra Reese and BCYC’s own Tim Whelan. The live auction was conducted by BCYC’s Staff Commodore Mary Bacon, who always brings comedic relief to this annual event.

Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club was founded in 1958 and is celebrating its 64th anniversary this year. The Club offers a family atmosphere where power or sailboat owners share a first-class facility offering comfortable amenities and a well-rounded calendar of events.

The Club was named Club of the Year by the Southern California Yachting Association in 2011, 2008, 2005, 2003, 1996, 1995 and 1994.

BCYC offers dining, social activities, cruising events and a Junior Sailing program year-round. BCYC members enjoy worldwide yacht club privileges, with reciprocity in yacht clubs around the world.

For more information, please call (949) 644-9530 or visit www.bcyc.org.