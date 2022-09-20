City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift from Argyros Family

Share this:

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Newport Beach residents Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters.

The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County.

The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County.

The Argyros family gift continues a decades-long legacy of extraordinary generosity and support from the family to City of Hope that has been pivotal to its evolution into a leading cancer research and treatment system.

Argyros is a treasured name at City of Hope, one that is deeply connected to the daily rhythms of the first City of Hope campus near Los Angeles. The stunning Argyros Family Garden of Hope is a testament to the importance of caring for the whole person. Julia Argyros recalls sitting in the serene space in Duarte, observing patients and families pause and reflect in a place that represents healing.

Now, in recognition of the transformational gift, the Argyros name will grace the healing garden at Orange County’s most advanced comprehensive cancer center, extending a shared commitment to healing mind, body and spirit.

The Argyros family has made deep investments in health care, education, childhood development and arts foundations across Southern California.

“We are honored to be in the position to support City of Hope, which is saving lives and expanding access to its advanced cancer care. We believe it is our privilege to give back to the community. We hope that this gift helps people get the care they need and that everyone who walks through the healing gardens at the new cancer center is filled with peace and hope,” Julia Argyros said.

Robert Stone, CEO, City of Hope, and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said Julia and George Argyros have been exceptional supporters of City of Hope for nearly 40 years, including during George’s 20-year tenure as Chair of the Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation.

“City of Hope’s ability to provide advanced breakthroughs in cancer care to the people of Orange County is due to visionary supporters like Julia and George Argyros who empower our scientists and physicians to rapidly discover and develop lifesaving therapies for patients,” Stone said. “We remain profoundly grateful for such an important and longstanding partnership in our mission to eradicate cancer.”

City of Hope, now one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, recently opened City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center in Irvine. It is home to acclaimed physician-scientists who solely focus on preventing, treating and curing cancer. The Argyros gift demonstrates City of Hope’s strong base of philanthropic support in Orange County.

“City of Hope came to Orange County to answer a pressing need in the community, and we are grateful for those foresighted supporters who help us ignite a movement that is changing the health care landscape,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Supporters like Julia and George Argyros, and everyone whose contributions are helping to make this vision possible, are evidence of the incredible support for City of Hope in Orange County. Together, we can achieve our goal of making our communities cancer-free.”

A Gala Filled With Hope

The gala at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa brought together leaders and luminaries to honor Julia A. Argyros and celebrate the partnership of City of Hope’s many philanthropic supporters in Orange County and nationally. The gala featured a performance by Grammy-nominated recording artist Nick Jonas.

“I am honored to lend my voice to the important cause of expanding access to world-renowned cancer care,” said Jonas, whose father is a cancer survivor.

Julia and George Argyros and George Wall and family were the evening’s presenting sponsors. The Wall family supported the gala in tribute to Cathy “Cate” Roth Wall, who received exceptional care at City of Hope.

Kristin J. Bertell, chief philanthropy officer, City of Hope, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming number of philanthropic contributions to City of Hope Orange County.

“Orange County recognizes that philanthropy speeds cancer advances and makes health care transformation possible,” Bertell said. “Our patients and their families cannot afford to wait when it comes to receiving lifesaving cancer treatments and care. We are deeply grateful to Julia and George Argyros, George Wall and family, Nick Jonas, and everyone who is showing remarkable generosity in helping us get tomorrow’s cures to patients who need them today.”

City of Hope, one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the country, is delivering advanced treatment, research and cancer cures to Orange County’s 3.2 million people.

City of Hope’s Orange County cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics — two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

For more information, visit www.CityofHope.org.