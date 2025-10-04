Balboa Bay Club’s Gentlemen’s Smoker Raises Funds for Newport-Mesa Student Scholarships

Charity food and wine events are popular ways to raise funds for local organizations.

At the 27th anniversary of The Balboa Bay Club’s Gentlemen’s Smoker held on September 11 at the Balboa Bay Club, cigars and spirits were added ingredients along with the cuisine and vino.

Unfolding on the Club’s beachfront lawn, Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton welcomed a crowd of more than 250 men to the event. At his side were event co-chairs John Wortmann and Kory Kramer, who reminded attendees that the purpose of the event was to raise significant funding for the annual Balboa Bay Club’s 1221 College Scholarship Fund.

The evening of elevated philanthropy featured exceptional cuisine from Balboa Bay Resort Executive Chef Diego Bernal, plus “Soul of a Lion” Cabernet Sauvignon from Daou Vineyards, as well as assorted spirits and fine cigars.

Kramer and Wortmann spent month planning the event, assisted by the Bay Club’s Managing Director Cindy Racco and event planners Inga Winkler, Katie Pool, Nick Guzzella, and Melanie Hertrick.

The gentlemen sported nautical navy blue and white attire as they mingled and dined. Among the noted locals on hand to support the 1221 Scholarship Fund were Steve Rosansky of the Chamber of Commerce, Tom Johnson, Mark Larson, Daniel Yanni, Mario Marovic, Gary Sherwin of Newport Beach & Co., Pendry GM David Hoffman, Ron Newman, former Mayor Will O’Neill, Councilmember Noah Blom and Richard Moriarity, among others.

Special recognition was paid to the Presenting Sponsor of the Smoker: Ferrari Newport Beach, the top Ferrari dealer in the nation. On hand for applause were Stefano Sbettega of Ferrari Newport Beach and Gilberto Medici from Ferrari Beverly Hills along with Ferrari aficionado Scott O’Brien.

The Pickup and Martin ownership families of the Balboa Bay Resort and Club made the event possible. Funds raised at the Smoker will benefit the annual Balboa Bay Club 1221 Scholarships presented each June to deserving graduates from the Newport-Mesa Public High Schools. To date, more than $2 million in grants have sent dozens of local kids off in search of lofty goals.