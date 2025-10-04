Soiree on the Bay Benefits Balboa Island Museum

On Thursday, Sept. 18, around 100 guests arrived via Balboa Island Ferry to the elegant home of R.D. Olson to enjoy a Soiree on the Bay to benefit the Balboa Island Museum.

A saxophonist serenaded the arriving guests as they disembarked the ferry.

Planned, sponsored and created with a touch of magic by principal donor R.D. (Bob) Olson, along with Seymour Beek and Cynthia Shafer on behalf of the museum, the crowd ascended the Olson dock, past a private white sand beach, up the ramp and around an infinity pool.

Discovering a welcoming staff of bartenders and servers from Olson’s Lido House Hotel, Balboa Island Museum CEO and founder Shirley Pepys greeted friends and museum advocates.

Delicious food was enjoyed along with fine wine and spirits as Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton shared stories with former Mayor Keith Curry (a board member of Balboa Island Museum) and his wife Pam. Lauren and Kory Kramer of Eagle Four Partners chatted with luxury real estate agent Nick Gannon while Tony Pyle shared Hors d’oeuvres with Darcy Hadlan.

Shirley Pepys commented, “We can’t thank Bob Olson enough” as she shared the good times with her family members Tiffany Pepys Hoey, René and Stan Lowe, and Max Pepys (in from Texas for the party), among others

Soaking in the sunset breeze on lounge furniture placed on the lawn of the Olson outdoor living room were Jim and Mary Lynn Padoba, Lucy and Rick Rawlings, Barbara and Bill Kneeshaw, Mary and Victoria Fleiss, and Cosy and Bob Ctvrtlik, all watching the late summer sun fade.

Newport Beach Councilmember Michelle Barto, Sutton Olson, Matt Leonetti, Jon Remy, Laurie Slodin and Jack Callahan were among the attendees. Garrett Colace raised a glass to the museum with Chris Volpe. John and Karen Vallely and Jim and Kim Robins of the iconic Costa Mesa Ford dealership brought their charming Aunt Mary for the special night on the bayfront.

Newport Beach Councilmember Robyn Grant was spotted in the crowd along with donors Steve Zotovich, Maralou Harrington, Catherine Lowe, Mike and Pam Howard, Keith Du Ross, Bobbie Daniels and Seymour Beek.

Shirley Pepys told the attendees “This fabulous event and all the people here tonight supporting the museum, validate our mission in the O.C. We could not be prouder. So much to do in 2026. We must raise funds to purchase our building on the Island so 100 years from now everything we are doing today will resonate and connect with generations to come, understanding, protecting and preserving the unique legacy of our coastal community.”

To learn more about Balboa Island Museum, please visit www.balboaislandmuseum.org.