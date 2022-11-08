Balboa Bay Resort Unveils 2022 Holiday Events

Share this:

Balboa Bay Resort had a successful Howl-o-Ween event featuring costumed fur babies (the four-legged kind), wag bags, and a special doggie-centric menu at the resort’s A+O Restaurant.

That was just the start of the resort’s holiday celebrations. Throughout November and December, guests can enjoy family-friendly culinary experiences to an adults-only Studio 54-inspired soiree. Tickets will be available for purchase online soon at www.balboabayresort.com.

Upcoming events at the Balboa Bay Resort include:

Thanksgiving Buffet on the Bay

Thursday, Nov. 24 / Seatings from 4 to 6 p.m.

What can make a Thanksgiving buffet even better? A stunning harbor view. Thanksgiving in Balboa Bay Resort’s waterfront Lighthouse Room will offer an unbeatable feast for the senses. There will be a cash bar and bottled wine for sale. Valet parking is included. Tickets: $145 for Adult & $75 per Child, taxes and fees apply.

Holiday Hullabaloo: Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Musical Revue

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1 / 6 p.m.

Experience the most spectacular tree lighting in Orange County when Orange County School of the Arts’ MONTAGE! kicks off the holiday season with a sensational musical presentation dubbed “Holiday Hullabaloo!” This high-energy performance features Frosty, Rudolph, Santa and Friends, with holiday magic, live singers, toe-tapping dancers and the lighting of a 20’ Christmas tree. Complimentary treats and beverages will be provided with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy at the event, benefitting Toys for Tots. Reservations are not required. Open seating is available after 5 p.m.

Strolling Dickens’ Christmas Carolers

Date: December 1, 14, 16, 24 & 25 / 6 to 8 p.m.

In the rich time-honored tradition of the holiday season, Balboa Bay Resort is pleased to present Dickens’ Christmas Carolers to stroll the resort halls and restaurants singing a variety of holiday favorites.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunches

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 / 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days

Cherish some of the most special holidays of the year at Balboa Bay Resort with brunch buffets on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, located in the beautiful, indoor-outdoor Lighthouse Room. Unlimited sparkling wine and mimosas are included. Valet parking is included. $145 for Adults, $75 for Children, plus taxes and fees

New Year’s Eve Dinner

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 / Lighthouse Room from 7to 9 p.m.

Bid farewell to 2022 with a four-course feast with wine pairing at Balboa Bay Resort. The party begins with and reception including tray passed wine and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets include entrance to the Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party to follow. Valet parking is included. Tickets: $325 with the inclusion of Ballroom Celebration, plus taxes and fees

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 / 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Dance into the New Year with Balboa Bay Resort’s Studio 54 Party! This disco by the bay will feature a performance by The Funky Hippeez, a sprawling dancefloor, party favors, and a midnight toast followed by late-night snacks in the Grand Ballroom. Valet parking is included. Early Bird Tickets: $150 plus taxes and fees. Regular Tickets: $195 plus taxes and fees.

These events are all open to the public, although resort guests enjoy special pricing. For more information and to purchase tickets to Balboa Bay Resort’s waterfront holiday festivities, visit www.balboabayresort.com.

And if that’s not enough, Balboa Bay Resort just announced a special “Reinventing Anna” package. Starting from $750, Balboa Bay Resort’s Reinventing Anna package includes an overnight stay plus a bottle of Veuve champagne, hair blowout at DryBar salon on property, 80-minute Diamond White facial at the Balboa Bay Resort Spa, and $100 shopping credit at the resort’s Bayfront Boutique.

“With the ‘Reinventing Anna’ package at Balboa Bay Resort, you can live the life of luxury while maintaining proper hotel etiquette. The package with an overnight stay makes for the perfect holiday gift for those who enjoy the finer things in life,” said Balboa Bay Resort Director of Marketing, Francine Slosser.

The “Reinventing Anna” package is available to book and stay now through February 28, 2023. Inclusions must be booked with concierge or outlet to confirm appointment availability. Contact DryBar and the Spa to arrange appointment.