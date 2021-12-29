Balboa Island Ferry Will Close to Vehicle Traffic in January Due to Construction

Share this:

For more than 100 years, the Balboa Island Ferry has provided continuous service for drivers and passengers in vehicles, as well as cyclists and pedestrians, between Balboa Island and Balboa Peninsula.

The crossing is approximately 800 feet and takes about three minutes. However, starting January 3, it will take vehicles a few minutes longer to get to the Balboa Peninsula because the City of Newport Beach will be working on Agate Avenue, the street that vehicles access to board the ferry. This means vehicles will have to take Coast Highway to Newport Blvd. to access the Balboa Peninsula.

According to information posted on the Balboa Ferry’s Facebook account on Tuesday, Jan. 28, “on January 3rd, the City of Newport Beach will begin work on Agate Ave. as a continuation of the undergrounding of electrical power on Balboa Island. Once the project begins, we will not be able to take cars on the Ferry. The projected end date is January 28th, but we are hoping that the project wraps up sooner.”

The street on Balboa Peninsula in the Fun Zone that vehicles use to board the ferry will reportedly be blocked off to prevent vehicles from accessing the ferry.

The ferry will continue to operate for pedestrian and bicycle traffic. According to the Balboa Ferry’s website, hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to midnight daily.

One-way fares for pedestrians are $1.25 for adults and $.50 for children ages 5-11. Those with bicycles pay an extra $.25 each way.

Visit http://www.balboaislandferry.com/ for more information.