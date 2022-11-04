Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

Share this:

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.

Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase online at www.balboaislandnb.org. They will also be available at the following Balboa Island stores: Balboa Island Museum, Crush Clothing and Sur Le Mer, all located on Marine Avenue.

Off Island tickets may be purchased at Bliss Home Design on Pacific Coast Highway in Corona del Mar, Blue Springs Home on 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and Seaside Gallery & Goods on Tustin Avenue in Newport Beach.

Will Call Tickets will be available to purchase and pick up at the Balboa Island Museum located at 210 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island starting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the Home Tour.

Come enjoy a fun day on the island and while you’re on Balboa Island visit the shops on Marine and Agate Avenue for your holiday shopping and refreshments.

To be a Home Tour Sponsor please visit the website at www.balboaislandnb.org for more information or contact Gail Vasterling at [email protected].

Sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.