Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

Newport Indy Staff
Wendy and Greg Ekstrom’s new build home on Amethyst Avenue was part of the 23rd Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour. — Photo by Sara Hall ©

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.

Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase online at www.balboaislandnb.org. They will also be available at the following Balboa Island stores: Balboa Island Museum, Crush Clothing and Sur Le Mer, all located on Marine Avenue.

Off Island tickets may be purchased at Bliss Home Design on Pacific Coast Highway in Corona del Mar, Blue Springs Home on 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and Seaside Gallery & Goods on Tustin Avenue in Newport Beach.

Will Call Tickets will be available to purchase and pick up at the Balboa Island Museum located at 210 Marine Avenue, Balboa Island starting at 9:30 a.m. on the day of the Home Tour.

The Christmas tree is the focal point in the living room of Wendy and Greg Ekstrom’s home, part of the Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour in 2019. — Photo by Sara Hall ©

Come enjoy a fun day on the island and while you’re on Balboa Island visit the shops on Marine and Agate Avenue for your holiday shopping and refreshments.

To be a Home Tour Sponsor please visit the website at www.balboaislandnb.org for more information or contact Gail Vasterling at [email protected].

Sponsored by the Balboa Island Improvement Association.

A woodland theme with classic Christmas decor was seen throughout Wendy and Greg Ekstrom’s home, which was featured on the Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour in 2019. — Photo by Sara Hall ©
The dining and living room in Todd and Denise Talbot’s Balboa Island home, featured in the Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour in 2017.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©
